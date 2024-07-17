Piper Sandler Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $33.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHX. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CHX opened at $34.52 on Monday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

