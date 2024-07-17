Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 3.6%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 1,319,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,384,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 207,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 26.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 511,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 106,083 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

