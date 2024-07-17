Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £378,666 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.78), for a total value of £378,666 ($491,072.49).
Gavin Rochussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Gavin Rochussen acquired 18,359 shares of Polar Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($130,948.64).
Polar Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of POLR opened at GBX 599 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 385 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 615 ($7.98). The firm has a market cap of £608.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 497.25.
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.68) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 535 ($6.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Polar Capital Company Profile
