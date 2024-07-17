Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £378,666 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.78), for a total value of £378,666 ($491,072.49).

Gavin Rochussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Gavin Rochussen acquired 18,359 shares of Polar Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($130,948.64).

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 599 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 385 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 615 ($7.98). The firm has a market cap of £608.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 497.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,142.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.68) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 535 ($6.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

