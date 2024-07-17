Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pool stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.43. 425,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,820. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.53. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

