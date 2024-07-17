PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $31,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1,085.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.94. 529,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,152. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

