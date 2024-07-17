PPG Industries (PPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

PPG opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

