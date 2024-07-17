Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $77.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 209,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

