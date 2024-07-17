Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.80% of Primo Water worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,135,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 763,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,370,000 after purchasing an additional 508,251 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.0 %

Primo Water stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 186,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

