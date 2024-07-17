Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. 47,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.