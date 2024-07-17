Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after acquiring an additional 975,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $5.57 on Wednesday, hitting $156.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,795,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,591. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $376.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

