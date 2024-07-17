ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 330,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,830,831.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 964,678 shares of company stock worth $13,268,657. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

