ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 15,263 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $35,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS traded down $10.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.23. 469,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,468. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

