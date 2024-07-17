ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 57,014 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,597 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $40,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,146 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,050. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $148.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

