ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $70,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,742,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,928. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

