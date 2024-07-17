ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,405 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $42,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $406,360,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after buying an additional 401,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,497,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,085. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.