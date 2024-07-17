ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 259,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,560. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

