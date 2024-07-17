ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Quaker Chemical worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after buying an additional 117,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.14. The stock had a trading volume of 133,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

