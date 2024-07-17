ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,745 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $47,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,974,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

