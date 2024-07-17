ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.70 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.