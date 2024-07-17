ProShare Advisors LLC Has $32.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 41,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,624. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

