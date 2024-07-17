ProShare Advisors LLC Has $33.95 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of American Financial Group worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.14. 226,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

