ProShare Advisors LLC Has $39.36 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of New Jersey Resources worth $39,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. 514,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.