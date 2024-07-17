ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.26. 2,135,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,873. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

