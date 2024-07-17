ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,957 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HY stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HY. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

