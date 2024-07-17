ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of J&J Snack Foods worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.46. 66,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

