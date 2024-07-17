ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 49,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. 974,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

