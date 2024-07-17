ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.31. 4,218,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

