ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 189,758 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,758 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $61,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Down 1.5 %

Copart stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. 3,685,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

