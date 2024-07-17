ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 22,437 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Avnet worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avnet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after purchasing an additional 157,709 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Avnet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Avnet by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. 1,062,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

