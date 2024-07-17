ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,696 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of HNI worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,368,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HNI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 204,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,371. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,119. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

