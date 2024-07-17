ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 31,555 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,555 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Silgan worth $33,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 10,540.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. 502,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,418. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

