ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,672 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. 589,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.39. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

