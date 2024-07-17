ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,958 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $18,902,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Stephens reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.5 %

AUB stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 759,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

