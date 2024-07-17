ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,075 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 51,119,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,610,914. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $342.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

