ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Alamo Group worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alamo Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.47. 70,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.40.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALG. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

