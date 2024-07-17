Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Vittorio Valsecchi Acquires 1,850,000 Shares

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) insider Vittorio Valsecchi bought 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,370.00.

Vittorio Valsecchi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prospera Energy alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Vittorio Valsecchi bought 2,700,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,820.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Vittorio Valsecchi acquired 2,500,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$177,250.00.

Prospera Energy Price Performance

Shares of Prospera Energy stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,768. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Prospera Energy

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.