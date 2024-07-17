ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Price Performance
LON PGOO opened at GBX 50.95 ($0.66) on Wednesday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.28 million, a PE ratio of -636.88 and a beta of -0.04.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile
