ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PGOO opened at GBX 50.95 ($0.66) on Wednesday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.28 million, a PE ratio of -636.88 and a beta of -0.04.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

