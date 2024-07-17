pufETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $508.89 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. pufETH has a market capitalization of $508.89 million and $4.27 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pufETH token can now be purchased for about $3,418.85 or 0.05271442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 491,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

Buying and Selling pufETH

