pufETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $508.57 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $3,416.71 or 0.05298622 BTC on popular exchanges. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $508.57 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 491,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 491,676.67012763. The last known price of pufETH is 3,486.96485308 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,222,007.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

