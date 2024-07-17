Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Boosted by B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of STNG opened at $77.59 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,634,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after buying an additional 995,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after buying an additional 549,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,009,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

