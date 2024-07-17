Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Decreased by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

NYSE:FI opened at $157.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

