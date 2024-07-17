QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.88

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 10379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.
The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
