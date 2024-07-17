QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.88

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 10379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

QCR Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.