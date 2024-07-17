QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,950 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.34. The stock had a trading volume of 133,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.99 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.