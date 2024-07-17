QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 57,455 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 487,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

