QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 982,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,032. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

