QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.17. 96,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

