QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,422 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $110,244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,774,000 after buying an additional 116,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 639,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,529. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

