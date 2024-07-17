QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,144 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

BNTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. 75,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,216. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

