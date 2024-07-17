QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 940,864 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 940,864 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $81,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 290.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $565.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

