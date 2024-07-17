QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.89.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING traded down $15.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.02. The company had a trading volume of 107,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

